And$um | Better For Ya

And$um returns with the moody new single ‘Better For Ya’.

Christchurch hip-hop artist And$um continues his string of jazz-influenced singles with the introspective new release ‘Better For Ya’. Self-produced by And$um, with additional Saxophone by Jimmy Rainey, ‘Better For Ya’ is a slick piece of hip-hop.

Speaking on the track And$um explains, “the track is about getting caught up in the monotony of life. I feel like it can be easy to always do the same things and get caught in the same routine. So, I was trying to explore the idea of taking a chance on something new.”

‘Better For Ya’ is the latest in a series of self-produced singles from And$um. Full of jazzy instrumentation and energetic bars, ‘Better For Ya’ is another captivating release from the rapper/producer.

Take a listen below!

And watch the music video.

