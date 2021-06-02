CHAII | Oh Nah Yeah

CHAII continues her electric run with the new dance anthem, ‘Oh Nah Yeah’.

Linking up with US producer and DJ Party Favor, ‘Oh Nah Yeah’ is an action-packed ensemble seeing the artist confident and assured. ‘Oh Nah Yeah’ encapsulates CHAII’s unapologetic attitude and packages it into a dance-floor smash. Overtop of explosive synths and rattling percussion CHAII flips between evocative melodies and Farsi chants to deliver an exhilarating track.

Looking to take the world by storm, ‘Oh Nah Yeah’ follows a breakout 2020 for CHAII, which saw her single ‘WOW (Look At Me) featured on the latest Apple iPhone 12 ad.

Accompanying the single is a trippy and kaleidoscopic music video directed by Mikey Rockwell.

If you aren’t familiar with CHAII, now is the time to get on board. Poised for something special, ‘Oh Nah Yeah’ is another exemplary release for the genre-crossing superstar.

Check out ‘Oh Nah Yeah’ below.

As well as the music video.

Our New To Playlist feature articles share some of our favourite tracks from the recent addition to our playlisting. Here you can find out more about some of the wicked new songs gracing local radio.

You can check out the other tracks on our New To Playlist here.