Curator Hit Picks | Week of 31st May

Lewis: Carpet Burn – Butterfinger Hands

I love me a bit of the ol’ sixties-type psychedelic facsimile. Very Of Montreal-adjacent and good for a 3 am stalk around the Cotswolds.

Leila: Kiljoy – Sputnik

“Sputnik” lends itself to the darker spectrum of Drum & Bass. Drawing From the likes of Source Direct and company. Perfect for the angsty night walk or to induce the fantasy of punching your old shitty boss in the face.

Hannah: Rezzy Crooks – Taste

Dunedin band Rezzy Crooks have just released their five-track EP ‘Rezzy Crook Book’. Self-described as “a couple of crooks from Dunedin”, these lads have just gone on a mini-tour in celebration of their epic release.

Becca: SHARED SOUL – Computer Love

The beauty of COVID is Kiwis coming home and making music that we can claim as all our own!! YAHOOO 😀 Christchurch Duo Shared Soul (Flex Webster & Julia Jewels) has graced us with a four-track EP that will (and I warn you!) be on repeat all day. My personal favourite is Computer Love, after hearing a Paige Julia yet to be released remix last weekend, I managed to find the OG tune which coincidentally has just been released and me oh my I LOVE! Flex’s funk-inspired production with Jewel’s stunning voice… IT’S A YES FROM ME! 😊

