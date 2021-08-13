Curator Picks | Week of 2nd August

Each week our curators put together a list of new songs to be featured on RDU. We’ve taken their hit pick and compiled them into one action-packed playlist.

Check out their picks below.

Becca: S.C.D.D. Hazmat Team – LOST IN THA CROSS

The SCDD Hazmat team is the creative outlet for members of the Australian electronic music label ‘Steel City Dance Discs’. With a monthly show on Rinse FM and their label hosting acts such as Mall Grab and Kettama, this was always going to be a HUGE EP right? It’s true, this tune LOST IN THA CROSS is a rager! Get amongst it.

Fat Freddy’s Drop releases ‘BONES’, their second single off their upcoming album WAIRUNGA. A track familiar to the 2013 album Blackbird, ‘BONES’ has been resculpted deep in Ngāti Kahungunu country. Self-describing WAIRUNGA as “bush-alchemy sound”, the new track is sure to tickle the eardrums for what’s to come.

Leila: Elphee – Coil Smoker

My track this week is “Coil Smoker” by Otautahi producer Elphee. Part of a two-track EP that explores the spectrum of rave music.

Lewis: Unknown Mortal Orchestra – That Life

Ruban Nielson is Aotearoa’s version of Australia’s Kevin Parker. He might not levitate four inches off the ground at all times and only subsist on a diet of raw honeycomb, but he’s still close to godliness as we mere mortals can comprehend. And he’s back, delivering yet another insanely catchy musing about the doldrums of our existence as if he could never hit and miss.