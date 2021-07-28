DARTZ | Pray For Prey

The acclaimed band from Wellington, DARTZ, have released the new single ‘Pray for Prey’. Fresh off a silver scroll nomination, the group have no plans on slowing down.

‘Pray for Prey’ is a not so tongue in cheek account of the many not so honourable practices of the good minister Brian Tamaki. Alongside the single is an NZ-On-Air supported video seeing the band take on the role of the church and performing a series of “miracles”.

‘Pray for Prey’ is another fantastic piece of songwriting for the band. The hook is energetic and captivating while staying true to the tone of the lyrics. DARTZ do a fantastic job of writing a song about an extremely niche subject matter while still creating a track that is accessible and enjoyable to listen to.

‘Pray for Prey’ is another quirky and humorous addition to DARTZ fantastic catalogue. The track continues the bands excellent run of form as they continue to cement themselves as one of New Zealand’s most exciting acts.

Check out ‘Pray for Prey’ below.

As well as the video.

