Liam K. Swiggs X Paploco | Te Ahi Top 10

Written by on 22 September 2020

This week’s Te Ahi Top 10 winner was a couple of high schools mates, Liam K. Swiggs x Paploco with their collaboration ‘Funky Fuzion’

Paploco & I met in Drama class, year nine @ Papanui Highschool in 2007, and have been life long bros ever since. Back then we use to run the black/death metal scene over on our side of town, but these days we’re all about them 160 breakbeats! I’d honestly put down 50% of our style to the 5 years of lunchtimes and after school ‘sessions’ we spent together in Papanui trawling the internet for new music or the playgrounds for someone to step too (Waki & The BOYZ). We’ve both admit that we have been going through our quarter-life crisis’s the past year or so, with a whole lot of time on our hands due to COVID especially for the brother Paploco being locked down in Melbourne… This has led to us thrashing out a whole lot of remixes of classic video games that take us back to our childhoods in the mighty suburb of Belfast. ‘Fuzion Frenzy’ still to this day is one of the best party games of all time and we went in extra hard for this one!

Liam K. Swiggs, 2020

You can catch Liam K. Swiggs at ZORZA, Christchurch’s newest multi-venue festival!

Get your tickets here
Author

The Team

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like
0

Marsha | Te Ahi Top 10

13 October 2020

0

Shaun Malloch | Te Ahi Top 10

28 September 2020

1

Flux the Cynic | Te Ahi Top 10

12 September 2020

Continue reading

Next post

Shaun Malloch | Te Ahi Top 10

Thumbnail
Previous post

Koizilla | ZORZA Artist Feature

Thumbnail
Current track

Title

Artist