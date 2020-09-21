Liam K. Swiggs X Paploco | Te Ahi Top 10

Paploco & I met in Drama class, year nine @ Papanui Highschool in 2007, and have been life long bros ever since. Back then we use to run the black/death metal scene over on our side of town, but these days we’re all about them 160 breakbeats! I’d honestly put down 50% of our style to the 5 years of lunchtimes and after school ‘sessions’ we spent together in Papanui trawling the internet for new music or the playgrounds for someone to step too (Waki & The BOYZ). We’ve both admit that we have been going through our quarter-life crisis’s the past year or so, with a whole lot of time on our hands due to COVID especially for the brother Paploco being locked down in Melbourne… This has led to us thrashing out a whole lot of remixes of classic video games that take us back to our childhoods in the mighty suburb of Belfast. ‘Fuzion Frenzy’ still to this day is one of the best party games of all time and we went in extra hard for this one!

Liam K. Swiggs, 2020