Every week we welcome new tracks to the RDU 98.5FM playlist. Here are a few of the tunes hailing from Ōtautahi that have graced the airwaves this week. Check out the RDU Gig Guide to spot when these artists are playing live locally!

Admiral Drowsy – Mapped Out

The Encouragement Kid – Feeling Blessed (feat. Da Unction)

Seb The Vegabond X Flandiz – Simon Says

