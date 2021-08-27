Phoebe Rings | Spissky

Tāmaki Makaurau-based dream-pop band Phoebe Rings have released their debut self-titled EP.

Self-recorded and independently released, the EP was mixed by Tom Healy (Tiny Ruins, Purple Pilgrims, Merk), and mastered by Jonathan Pearce (The Beths, Aldous Harding, Anthonie Tonnon).

The EP consists of five tracks and includes the student radio chart-topper ‘Cheshire’. ‘Phoebe Rings’ is a delightfully charming ensemble of songs with the bands hypnotizing personality shining through. ‘Spissiky’ is a standout from the EP. Featuring shimmering bells and mesmerising instrumentation, it is a song wrapped in a veil of feel-good energy.

Phoebe Rings are fronted by Crystal Choi (vox, synthesisers), who is joined by Alex Freer (drums), Benjamin Locke (bass), and Simeon Kavanagh-Vincent (guitar and synthesisers).

Phoebe Rings have been making a name for themselves with their ethereal take on dream-pop. The band recently completed a nationwide tour opening for 2021 APRA Silver Scroll Award nominees Lips, and have also performed and toured with the likes of Chelsea Jade, Princess Chelsea, and Jonathan Bree.

You can check out ‘Phoebe Rings’ below.

<a href="https://phoeberings.bandcamp.com/album/phoebe-rings">Phoebe Rings by Phoebe Rings</a>

Our New To Playlist feature articles share some of our favourite tracks from the recent addition to our playlisting. Here you can find out more about some of the wicked new songs gracing local radio.