Pretty Stooked | Stay

Pretty Stooked return with their sophomore single, ‘Stay’.

Pretty Stooked, Fronted by Eddie Kiesanowski, have developed a reputation with their refreshing take on alternative rock. ‘Stay’ is the latest offering from Kiesanowski and sees the Christchurch based artist put forth an emotionally charged ballad.

Originally written as an acoustic number, ‘Stay’ was brought to life with the help of Josh Logan and Thomas Isbister at Lo-ho Studios. ‘Stay’ follows the release of ‘My Line’ and is another exemplary offering from Pretty Stooked. Overtop of groovy percussion and a booming bass groove, Kiesanowski’s vocal delivery is enthralling. The instrumentation on ‘Stay’ is often minimal, before building into an energetic and intense chorus.

‘Stay’ is a song that deals with gaslighting and toxic relationships. Drawing from a friend’s experience, Kiesanowski paints a sobering image of feeling trapped. ‘Stay’ feels sincere and Kiesanowski does a fantastic job of crafting a vulnerable and intimate release. Across the song, Kiesanowski draws upon feelings of sincerity and confusion to create a stirring and engaging track.

‘Stay’ is the second single to be released from Pretty Stooked as they work towards the release of their debut EP.

In the meantime, you can listen to ‘Stay’ below.