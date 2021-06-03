Rhythm & Alps Announce First Line Up

Rhythm & Alps have just dropped an action-packed first lineup for their 2021 New Year’s festival. Featuring a mix of international and local acts, this year’s festival is gearing up to be one of the best yet.

Held across three days on four stages in the picturesque Cardrona Valley, Rhythm & Alps makes the most of the South Island’s tranquil beauty. Immerse yourself in our beautiful backyard while enjoying some of the finest talent Aotearoa has to offer.

We’ve put together a list of some of our favourite acts so you can check out expect at this year’s festival.

Scribe & P-Money with the Harmony & Rhythm Band

Photo by Charlie Rose Creative

Two of Aotearoa’s favourites Scribe & P-Money return with an exciting new act, enlisting local Ōtautahi band Harmony & Rhythm for a fresh twist on their classic set. Featuring live instrumentation, brass and percussion from the band you can expect Scribes set to be like nothing you’ve heard before. With veteran P-Money situated on the ones and twos, this performance will be one for the history books.

Paige Julia

A stalwart of the New Zealand underground electronic scene, producer and DJ Paige Julia knows how to command a dancefloor. Featuring a versatile range of electronica, Paige Julia has all the tools available to get you to boogie. Wear your dancing shoes.

Sampa The Great

Photo by Michaela Dutkova

Zambian-born, Botswana-raised and Australia-based hip-hop artist Sampa The Great is an exceptional talent. Blending introspective songwriting and dynamic instrumentation, Sampa The Great has crafted a sound that moves the genre forward. Taking classic hip-hop elements and infusing them with traditional South-African sounds, Sampa The Great is an artist with no boundaries.

Muroki

Photo by Rawhai Wetere

A fast-rising talent, Muroki has been making waves with his silky-smooth vocals and soulful sound. After appearing on BENEE’s track All The Time, Muroki released the feel-good anthem Wavy and hasn’t looked back since. Expect to be treated to some kick-back vibes perfect to drink a beer too.

Texture

Ōtautahi DJ and Producer Texture lives up to her name. Gritty soundscapes shape her music ranging from Breakbeat to Tech-House. Look forward to something different here, and don’t be afraid to immerse yourself in the dancefloor. Texture is a co-host on the RDU’s Sugar & Spice Radio, Sundays 6 – 7.30pm.

FILTH

Appearing on Boiler Room earlier this year, FILTH is an integral part of the Auckland nightlife scene. Filling a gap for QTBIPOC prioritized club culture, FILTH challenges the conventions of nightlife culture and creates a safe space for people to express their individuality.

Founded by featuring co-founders Half Queen and JessB, FILTH provides an experience like no other. Featuring a range of artists, producers and DJ’s FILTH bring energy and a sense of independence to the stage that is unmatched. Genre-bending, dynamic and explosive is what you can expect from their performance.

Take a look at the full lineup below.

With more acts to be announced, the countdown to the South Island’s premier music festival is on!

