Sam Wave | Go Get It

Sam Wave releases the dreamy new single ‘Go Get It’.

Taken from his recent album ‘Oasis Ballerina’, ‘Go Get It’ is a mellow and groovy release from the indie songwriter.

‘Go Get It’ evokes the feeling of a Sunday afternoon drive. Sam Wave’s vocals are effortlessly smooth as he croons over scratching guitars and floating keys. Sam Wave’s laidback delivery sits perfectly on top of the upbeat instrumentation, leading to a track packed full of funk.

‘Go Get It’ is taken from Wave’s recent 11-track album ‘Oasis Ballerina, and is another fantastic addition to his growing discography.

