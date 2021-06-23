shannengeorgiapetersen | Home Again 4

shannengeorgiapeterson releases the dreamy new single ‘Home Again 4’.

Opening with a pensive guitar line, ‘Home Again 4’ has a deep feeling of nostalgia. Acting as her official debut single, ‘Home Again 4’ sees shannengeorgiapetersen muse over the complexities of life and the feeling of the unknown.

Gaining traction with a series of demos and releases with different groups, ‘Home Again 4’ sees shannengeorgiapetersen officially announcing herself to the world.

Speaking on the release the Wellington-based artist explains, “its taken a long time to make something I’m proud of and want people to know about. In this project, there’s nothing to hide, it’s me, straight up.”

‘Home Again 4’ has a steady laid-back groove in its instrumentation, juxtaposed with shannengeorgiapetersen’s more urgent delivery. The result being a track filled with uneasy and captivating energy reminiscent of the push and pull of daily life.

‘Home Again 4’ is to be included on shannengeorgiapetersen’s forthcoming project, featuring Harry Lilley and Jonathan Galuszka (of First Move) on bass and drums. Celebrating the release shannengeorgiapetersen will be joining Carb on Carb on a five-date national tour.

‘Home Again 4’ is an exceptional release from an artist to keep an eye on.

You can check out the song below.

<a href="https://shannengeorgiapetersen.bandcamp.com/track/home-again-4">Home Again 4 by shannengeorgiapetersen</a>

