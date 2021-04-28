Te Ahi Top 10 | Texture

This week’s winner of the Te Ahi Top 10 was local wahine DJ and producer, Texture with her emotionally-charged single ‘Unconditional’. We caught up with her to chat about how the track came together, her favourite gigs and future plans.

Check out the interview below.

Hey there! Congratulations on taking out the top spot on this week’s Te Ahi Top 10! Can you tell us a little about who you are and what you do?

My name is Leila and I DJ/produce under the alias Texture. I’m born and bred in Christchurch and I love to rave.

Tell me a little more about your track Unconditional, how did it all come together?

I wrote it during lockdown last year, it’s probably the most cathartic experience I’ve had writing a tune so far. I was missing my friends and going through a tricky time in my romantic life. Hence the emotionality.

Talk to me about your overall production process? How do you go about producing a track?

I’m a huge fan of hip hop which means I’ve adopted the production techniques. I love manipulating samples and seeing how far I can bend them.

You’ve been playing quite a few gigs in Christchurch over the last year, what’s been one of your favourite performances?

Yes! I love feeling the energy of the crowd whilst DJing. As for my favourite gig, it has to be Ben UFO… kind of a given really. I went B2B with Flux owner Paoro Kete who also taught me how to DJ, while playing support for my favourite DJ/label owner. Kind of a full-circle moment.

Have you got any upcoming shows we should know about?

Yes! I’m playing up in Wellington at 121 this Friday. I’ve got the Percussion and Weight gig on April the 30th and then the Sugar and Spice day party the following night. These are both at Flux.

If you had to describe your sound in three words, what would they be?

Gritty, emotional and dark.

What does the rest of 2021 have in store for you?

I’ve got a few things in store which I can’t announce yet but keep your eyes peeled…

Check out ‘Unconditional’ below.

The Te Ahi Top 10 is our weekly chart as voted by YOU, our audience! Presented live every Thursday 3 – 4pm on RDU 98.5FM.

