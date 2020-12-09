Thomas Isbister | Te Ahi Top 10

This week’s Te Ahi Top 10 winner was Thomas Isbister with his track ‘Helicopter’

The song was born from stumbling across a couple of new ways to play a C#7 chord on the guitar.

Thomas Isbister took out the Te Ahi Top 10 this week with his tune Helicopter, a track off his album #4. The alternative rock compilation debuted in late October is his fourth album released over a 12 month period.

<a href="https://thomasisbister.bandcamp.com/album/4">#4 by Thomas Isbister</a>

His track, Happy in the Dark was featured as a finalist for the 2020 Round Up Award at this year’s Magnets. During the voting round he popped into the RDU 98.5FM studio to catch up with Rach on Tuesday Drive. They chatted all things music, including the creative process behind his tracks and his various musical projects.

Thomas is a busy guy, as well as releasing his own stuff this year, he is a member of various Christchurch bands including Cold Shower, who took out the Te Ahi Top 10 in early November, Cowboy Machine, Butterflies Welcoming Spring and will be featuring on the RDU 98.5FM Stage at Nostalgia Festival with party folk favourites, Yurt Party.