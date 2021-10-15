Adam Hattaway and The Haunters | Riding The River

Adam Hattaway and The Haunters release the singalong anthem ‘Riding The River’.

Renowned for their innovative sound, Adam Hattaway and The Haunters further establish themselves as one of Ōtautahi’s brightest acts on ‘Riding The River’.

‘Riding The River’ is taken from the band’s forthcoming fourth studio album ‘Rooster’. ‘Riding The River’ is an electric piece from the band featuring feverish guitars and an inspired vocal delivery.

‘Riding The River’ is also released alongside a second single from the band, ‘Waiting For The Chill’. A more soulful ballad compared to ‘Riding The River’, ‘Waiting For The Chill’ is an introspective release from the group. Originally repurposed from an old demo, ‘Waiting For The Chill’ seemed to come about at the perfect time. Speaking on the release Hattaway explains, “We found a demo of this song from the previous year, and we thought it was a cool track. When we heard it back at the end of the sessions, we could barely remember it. For me, this is one of those magic studio moments and partly why it’s my favourite song on the record.”

If ‘Riding The River’ and ‘Waiting For The Chill’ are anything to go by, we can expect something special from the band’s forthcoming album.

Take a listen to ‘Riding The River’ below.

As well as ‘Waiting For The Chill’.

