BeatBox Studios | Ōtautahi Christchurch’s #1 Rehearsal Space

Written by The Team on 2 December 2020
Sick of your flatmates complaining about the noise? Looking for somewhere to practice your sound with world-class facilities? BeatBox Studios is the place to go! To support musicians due to the effects of COVID-19, the space is offering great special rates, available now until March 2021. Open for bookings seven days a week.
2020 Special Rates
|Weekday Daytime
|Evening & Weekend
|1 Hour
|$20 per Studio = $20 per Hour
|$40 per Studio = $40 per Hour
|2 Hours
|$25 per Studio = $12.50 per Hour
Save $15 off Standard Prices
|$45 per Studio = $22.50 per Hour
Save $35 off Standard Prices
|3 Hours
|$30 per Studio = $10 per Hour
Save $30 off Standard Prices
|$50 per Studio = $16.66 per Hour
Save $50 off Standard Prices
BeatBox Studios provides a vibrant place where artists and creative’s are able to come together, to incubate ideas, and rehearse in a safe, professionally managed and cost-effective environment, which meets the most up-to-date global acoustic requirements.
You may recognise the space from our RDU 98.5FM live to airs. The studio space has a direct link to our airwaves and provides a great sound and environment for our guests to perform.
BeatBox Studios was created in response to the heavy demand for a properly outfitted, dedicated rehearsal spaces in the city after the earthquakes. The Christchurch Music Industry Trust, after a marathon three-year fundraising effort, built and opened BeatBox Studios at the end of 2014.
BeatBox Studios can be configured for:
Rehearsal space for bands, theatre, choir and comedy
Concerts & gigs
Meetings, the soundproof rooms can hold up to 20 people theatre style
Parties, rental of the venue provides a unique experience
There are a number of parking spaces available for your convenience:
St Asaph Street & High Street
Little High Eatery Car Park (Pay & Display)
Wilsons Car Park – 181 Madras Street (Pay & Display)