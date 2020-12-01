BeatBox Studios | Ōtautahi Christchurch’s #1 Rehearsal Space

Sick of your flatmates complaining about the noise? Looking for somewhere to practice your sound with world-class facilities? BeatBox Studios is the place to go! To support musicians due to the effects of COVID-19, the space is offering great special rates, available now until March 2021. Open for bookings seven days a week.

2020 Special Rates

Weekday Daytime Evening & Weekend 1 Hour $20 per Studio = $20 per Hour $40 per Studio = $40 per Hour 2 Hours $25 per Studio = $12.50 per Hour

Save $15 off Standard Prices $45 per Studio = $22.50 per Hour

Save $35 off Standard Prices 3 Hours $30 per Studio = $10 per Hour

Save $30 off Standard Prices $50 per Studio = $16.66 per Hour

Save $50 off Standard Prices

BeatBox Studios provides a vibrant place where artists and creative’s are able to come together, to incubate ideas, and rehearse in a safe, professionally managed and cost-effective environment, which meets the most up-to-date global acoustic requirements.

You may recognise the space from our RDU 98.5FM live to airs. The studio space has a direct link to our airwaves and provides a great sound and environment for our guests to perform.

BeatBox Studios was created in response to the heavy demand for a properly outfitted, dedicated rehearsal spaces in the city after the earthquakes. The Christchurch Music Industry Trust, after a marathon three-year fundraising effort, built and opened BeatBox Studios at the end of 2014.

BeatBox Studios can be configured for:

Rehearsal space for bands, theatre, choir and comedy

Concerts & gigs

Meetings, the soundproof rooms can hold up to 20 people theatre style

Parties, rental of the venue provides a unique experience

There are a number of parking spaces available for your convenience:

St Asaph Street & High Street

Little High Eatery Car Park (Pay & Display)

Wilsons Car Park – 181 Madras Street (Pay & Display)