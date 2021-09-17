Bin Day | Nana’s Oil Money

Ōtautahi all-women punk band Bin Day release the emphatic new single ‘Nana’s Oil Money’.

‘Nana’s Oil Money’ is an energetic track aiming at the many global problems facing society in 2021. Scorching guitars and blazing vocals set the scene for an intelligent and reflective song.

Bin Day crafts a clever and thoughtful release in ‘Nana’s Oil Money’. Home to many an exceptional one-liner, ‘Nana’s Oil Money’ is brimming with an unbridled sense of passion. The chorus on the song is an electric moment as the band explodes into an ode to the calamities of everyday life.

‘Nana’s Oil Money’ is an insightful release from Bin Day. The track sees the band combining great songwriting with the action-packed energy of classic punk.

‘Nana’s Oil Money’ is a fantastic release from a local band, and one worth checking out!

Take a listen below.



