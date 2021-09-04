Idvors Most Infamous | Making It

Idvors Most Infamous and Luis collide on the experimental hip-hop track ‘Making It’.

Released via the student radio favourite Big Fresh Collective, ‘Making It’ combines elements of electronic music and hip-hop. Featuring moody synths, dramatic melodies and swirling bass the track has an enthralling energy that permeates through the speakers.

‘Making It’ sees Sebastion Norton and Luis share MC duties as they unleash a series of introspective bars. ‘Making It’ incorporates Idvors Most Infamous signature eclectic production style with the slick bars of local rapper Luis.

‘Making It’ is an exceptional local collaboration between two Ōtautahi artists making strides within the scene.

Check out ‘Making It’ below.

