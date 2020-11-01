Nervous Jerk | ZORZA Artist Feature

Hailing from the working class back streets of Christchurch and practising in a storage unit in the Woolston badlands is Nervous Jerk. A power-pop trio settling into their fifth year as a band consisting of Tom Kerr, Brad Wright and Johnny Fast.

Although having always been welcome in the New Zealand punk and hardcore scene, Nervous Jerk has never tried to restrain themselves to a fixed genre, taking influence in anything from power-pop, punk, hardcore, and good old rock n’ roll. Nervous Jerk considers themselves a band that are happy to turn their hand to anything, so long as it’s loud, fast and DIY.

For one night only, ZORZA brings St Asaph Street to life! The city’s newest multi-venue festival combines grassroots independent music, much-loved local venues and the people of Ōtautahi for an unforgettable night. Entry gives the ticket holder the ability to move through multiple venues on the night, exploring genres and finding something new.