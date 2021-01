Every week we welcome new tracks to the RDU 98.5FM playlist. Here are a few of the tunes hailing from Ōtautahi that have graced the airwaves this week. Check out the RDU Gig Guide to spot when these artists are playing live locally!

Alexander Harmer – Don’t Panic

Bear Trap – Bad Boys

Bomb Dylan – Just Listening

Christo Ferti – Through My Eyes

Keanu Raves & Harvo – Never Get Tired

Reflect Reaction X Monika – La Cinta

Shaun Malloch – Both Feet

Terrible Sons – What A Friend

Check out the full list here