NZ ON AIR AND NAKED PR PRESENT THE STUDENT RADIO NETWORK AWARDS

For the very first time, the entire SRN is coming together to present the Student Radio Network Awards.

95bFM, Radio Control 99.4FM, Radio Active 88.6FM, RDU 98.5FM, and Radio One 91FM are collectively putting forth a series of awards. The Network Awards aim to showcase the diverse talent Aotearoa has to offer.

The awards will be live-streamed and broadcasted simultaneously on all five stations from 7 PM on December 11.

Throughout the evening, the following awards will be presented:

Outstanding Contribution to 95bFM brought to you by Progear

95bFM’s Favourite Song of 2021 brought to you by Auckland UNESCO City of Music

Outstanding Contribution to Radio Control brought to you by MUSA (Massey University Students’ Association)

Radio Control’s Favourite Song of 2021 brought to you by MUSA (Massey University Students’ Association)

Outstanding Contribution to Radio Active brought to you by Parrotdog Bar

Radio Active’s Favourite Song of 2021 brought to you by Hills Hats

Outstanding Contribution to RDU

RDU Favourite Song of 2021 brought to you MAINZ

Outstanding Contribution to Radio One 91FM brought to you by OUSA (Otago University Students’ Association)

Radio One 91FM’s Favourite Song of 2021 brought to you by OUSA (Otago University Students’ Association)

Favourite Single brought to you by Independent Music New Zealand

Favourite EP / Mixtape brought to you by Recorded Music New Zealand

Favourite Album brought to you by APRA AMCOS NZ

Favourite Solo Act brought to you by Southern Comfort

Favourite Group brought to you by Roundhead Studios

People’s Choice Award brought to you by Parrotdog

2021 SRN Top 10 brought to you by Audioculture

Outstanding Achievement Award brought to you by New Zealand Music Commission

Be sure to tune in on December 11th to experience this exciting new chapter of New Zealand music.