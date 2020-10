Every week we welcome new tracks to the RDU 98.5FM playlist. Here are a few of the tunes hailing from Ōtautahi that have graced the airwaves this week. Check out the RDU Gig Guide to spot when these artists are playing live locally!

And$um feat. VALENTINA – Feel The Same

Harvo – Respite

Keeltys – Humans of Hanrahan

Humans of Hanrahan (live) by Keeltys

Kiki Pounamu feat. Pūoro Jerome & Atawha – Hawaikinui

Monika Music – Wunderbar Blues

Violet French – Too Much Indie