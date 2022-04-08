INTRODUCING THE SALTBOX STUDIOS MUSIC PROGRAMMES 2022

INTRODUCING THE SALTBOX STUDIOS PROGRAMME 2022-2023

SALTBOX Studios, in association with RDU 98.5FM, are proud to present a 2022 programme of activities in the newly refitted rehearsal spaces formerly known as BeatBox – located at the BOXED QUARTER 270 St Asaph St, SALT DISTRICT, central Ōtautahi, Christchurch.

Giving new life to tired spaces, SALTBOX is undergoing a fresh transformation to incorporate recording, performance and hospitality services primarily for musicians, but also the greater industry. And making immediate use of these spaces will be a monthly rotation of music related activities including access subsidy, music workshops and community capability development

Music & Sound Subsidy: Enabling access for Ōtautahi musicians at SALTBOX – with support from The Christchurch City Council

Synthonics: A free Synthesizer workshop series hosted by Dr Jason Long of AvonSynth – with support from The New Zealand Music Commission

Soundplant: Developing community resilience for musicians within Ōtautahi – with support from Manatū Taonga

Hearing Now: Developing opportunities for rangitahi to access skills and expertise to develop musical confidence and capability – with support from Rata Foundation

Programme Partners: SALTBOX Studios, RDU 98.5FM, Soundplant, The Christchurch City Council, The New Zealand Music Commission, Tyanhaus, RATA Foundation, New Zealand on Air & Manatū Taonga – Ministry for Culture and Heritage, Pub Charity Ltd.

Background: In March 2020, RDU 98.5FM in partnership with the University of Canterbury and the Student Radio Network of NZ, published a research project entitled ‘ Supporting New Zealand Musicians’, led by Dr Zita Joyce ( Senior Lecturer, Media and Communications, University of Canterbury).

This research was gathered with the aim to learn more about the experiences of New Zealand musicians. The findings covered touring; building international profiles; media coverage; promotional activities, social media; community-building; the role of Student Radio; and need for support particularly for female musicians, māori musicians, and disabled musicians.

Results indicated there were a number of challenges for musicians as well as the greater music industry. The shifting landscape of media format consumption, streaming oligarchies and reduced returns on the sale of music, contrasted with an increase in need for audience and reach. And the challenges in balancing creativity with self management.

The overall observation of musicians’ practice was one overworked and underpaid.

It found that there was considerable scope to improve advice and advocacy, to be responsive to the developing needs of artists, venues, community facilities and support networks across the country. With greater recognition and understanding for the needs of musicians within the communities where they reside.

RDU98.5FM, SALTBOX and the 2022 programme will respond to this need.

RDU45: Building a music studio and creative hub. In 2021, RDU successfully ran a boosted campaign to raise funds to help build the new SALTBOX Studio. RDU & SALTBOX studios raised $50,000 to help with equipment and building supplies to assist in creating a space fit for purpose for Ōtautahi’s music community.

“SALTBOX is a hand-in-glove development for RDU. The challenges have been real, but the possibilities are pretty real as well. We can see this year being an exciting new step for the station, the studio and for our musical community.” James Meharry – Director RDU98.5FM